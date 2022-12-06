Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 22.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $124.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

