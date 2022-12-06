Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

