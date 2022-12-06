Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 264,945.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 877,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,209,000 after purchasing an additional 876,971 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 363,702 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,368,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,495,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,922,000 after acquiring an additional 107,364 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

IOO opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

