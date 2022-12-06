Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $62,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $35,112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 299,720 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 922,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,507,000 after purchasing an additional 271,880 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 3.3 %

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

