Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Salesforce in a research report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.26.

Shares of CRM opened at $133.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $132.88 and a twelve month high of $270.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

