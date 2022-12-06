Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Reduced by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 148,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Sanofi
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.