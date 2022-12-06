Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Reduced by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 148,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sanofi from €112.00 ($117.89) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

