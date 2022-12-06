Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $106.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $113.96 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.49.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.