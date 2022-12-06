Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International updated its FY23 guidance to $7.05-7.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,390,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,663,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

