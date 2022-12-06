Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.53 billion.

Science Applications International Trading Up 4.3 %

SAIC opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $253,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

