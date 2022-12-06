Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the construction company will earn ($2.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.27). The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

ASPN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $498.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.29. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $58.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 199.3% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 1,814,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 419,657 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $61,788,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,475,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

