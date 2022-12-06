Sei Investments Co. Acquires 132,707 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.36% of Ryder System worth $49,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE R opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.65. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $97.26.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,365,818.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.