Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,313 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Extra Space Storage worth $49,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.4 %

EXR opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $149.78 and a one year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

