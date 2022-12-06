Sei Investments Co. Has $51.24 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $51,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after purchasing an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 2.4 %

BDX opened at $246.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.78 and a 200 day moving average of $242.66. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

