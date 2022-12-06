Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 763.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Shopify by 868.3% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 225,994 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.