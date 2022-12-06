Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Decreases By 10.0%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

ARCT stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $468.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.51. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 156,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.