Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Decreases By 10.3%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.0 days.
ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance
Shares of ARIAKE JAPAN stock opened at 35.75 on Tuesday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 52 week low of 34.97 and a 52 week high of 37.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 38.47.
About ARIAKE JAPAN
