Short Interest in BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Declines By 8.4%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 251.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLHWF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BELIMO from CHF 411 to CHF 335 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BELIMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.00.

Get BELIMO alerts:

BELIMO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLHWF opened at $330.00 on Tuesday. BELIMO has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $600.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.19.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.