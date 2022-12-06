Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Decreases By 7.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.87 by ($2.69). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 137.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $272,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 146.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 139,895 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 136,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the period.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

