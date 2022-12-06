Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Drops By 11.2%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

