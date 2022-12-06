Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,776 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.31% of Shutterstock worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

