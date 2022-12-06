Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

