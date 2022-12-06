Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Skyworks Solutions worth $24,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 36.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $164.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.