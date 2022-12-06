SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,048,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

XME opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $66.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

