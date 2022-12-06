Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Position Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after buying an additional 595,068 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,837,000 after buying an additional 3,488,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after buying an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,186,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,602,000 after buying an additional 206,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,925,000 after buying an additional 74,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

