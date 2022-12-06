StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Price Performance

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $221.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

