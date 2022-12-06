Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.00 million-$78.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.39 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

SUMO stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $854.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $271,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,278 shares of company stock valued at $753,797. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 281.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,346,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 993,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,311,000 after purchasing an additional 803,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

