Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a report released on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.12.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$42.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.45. The firm has a market cap of C$56.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$28.77 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total value of C$985,386.00.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.