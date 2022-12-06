Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stock Position Reduced by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunoco by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Sunoco Trading Down 2.0 %

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.40. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

