SVB Leerink Comments on Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued on Friday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

ACHC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $85.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.31. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $3,277,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

