Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 470,937 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.