Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,229,000 after buying an additional 723,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Syneos Health by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,002,000 after buying an additional 663,152 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at $46,487,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 23.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,175,000 after buying an additional 267,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.69. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $104.17.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

