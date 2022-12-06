Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,752,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

