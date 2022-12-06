Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in California Resources were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 194.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 722.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

California Resources Trading Down 3.1 %

California Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of CRC stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

