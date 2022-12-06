Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 32,191 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,191 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 50.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 52.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,752 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

