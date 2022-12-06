Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,473 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twilio were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 47.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 87.8% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twilio from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.92. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $289.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

