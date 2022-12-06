Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,106 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $381.26 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.30.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

