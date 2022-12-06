Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,497 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xylem were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.37.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

