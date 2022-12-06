Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Teleflex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

NYSE:TFX opened at $235.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

