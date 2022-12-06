Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Mizuho began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $235.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.15.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

