Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.68. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $472.52 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $477.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.90.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

