Tenet Fintech Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Fintech Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Tenet Fintech Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tenet Fintech Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS PKKFF opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Tenet Fintech Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

