The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 3.7 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 121,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.