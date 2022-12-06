The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemours in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Chemours to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CC stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.88. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

