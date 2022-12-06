The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.89 million.

Shares of DSG opened at C$92.91 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$72.94 and a 52-week high of C$106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.67. The firm has a market cap of C$7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 68.82.

DSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered The Descartes Systems Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

