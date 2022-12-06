The Kroger Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kroger in a research report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

NYSE KR opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

