The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Toro worth $61,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toro by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Toro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Toro by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 709,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Stock Down 1.9 %

Toro Dividend Announcement

TTC stock opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.08. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $113.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.