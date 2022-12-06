Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 192.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,879,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,013 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.