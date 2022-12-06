UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,509 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $641,751,000 after buying an additional 3,994,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $413,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.50. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $48.68.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,276.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock worth $991,824. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.