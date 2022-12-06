Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 716.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.