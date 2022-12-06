V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 201,744 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in V.F. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

